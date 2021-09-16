Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Stock Position Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 586,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Xperi news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $153,776.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,016.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

XPER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Xperi in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of XPER stock opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.38. Xperi Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $222.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.57 million. Xperi had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 14.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.43%.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

