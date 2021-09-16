yAxis Price Up 41.4% This Week (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. yAxis has a total market cap of $5.69 million and $399,954.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, yAxis has traded 41.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One yAxis coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.11 or 0.00012843 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00074565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00124603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00188152 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.60 or 0.07369309 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,479.44 or 0.99780657 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.67 or 0.00888256 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002833 BTC.

yAxis Coin Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

yAxis Coin Trading

