Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to report sales of $76.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $151.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted sales of $1.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6,303.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year sales of $84.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 million to $163.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.25 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $41.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,391.97% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADAP shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after buying an additional 1,126,597 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,467,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,737 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 592.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 883,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 656,917 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 623,724 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.17. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $10.93.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

