Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $258.07 Million

Analysts expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) to post sales of $258.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $257.50 million and the highest is $259.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.66 million. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

NYSE:XM traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.69. 9,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,547. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.80. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.61.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $74,101.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,175,116 shares in the company, valued at $48,003,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,346 shares of company stock valued at $385,903. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $1,351,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $764,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $295,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

