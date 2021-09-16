Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $648.20 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) will report sales of $648.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $617.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $679.40 million. Transocean posted sales of $773.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.33 million. Transocean had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.74.

In related news, Director Saint Victor Diane De acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Perestroika bought 1,000,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,655,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $176,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249,748 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Transocean by 145.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,186,410 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $150,003,000 after buying an additional 19,639,323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Transocean by 155.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,955,148 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,601,000 after buying an additional 9,107,350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,330,158 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $33,122,000 after buying an additional 853,977 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Transocean by 11.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,889,590 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $28,007,000 after buying an additional 831,842 shares during the period. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RIG opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 3.65. Transocean has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.13.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

