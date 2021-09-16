Zacks: Analysts Expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to Announce $1.85 EPS

Equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will report earnings of $1.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00. First Republic Bank posted earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year earnings of $7.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.38 to $7.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $8.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Republic Bank.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 15,848.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,294,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,233,000 after buying an additional 1,286,070 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 187.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,146,000 after buying an additional 983,528 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,532,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,564,000 after buying an additional 755,606 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,068,012,000 after buying an additional 616,118 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,516,000 after buying an additional 568,388 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FRC traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $200.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,619. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $100.38 and a one year high of $204.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Republic Bank (FRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.