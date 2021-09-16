Zacks: Analysts Expect Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings. Phibro Animal Health reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Phibro Animal Health.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 6.53%.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, Director E Thomas Corcoran purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $473,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 122,489 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 23.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 459,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,260,000 after purchasing an additional 88,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 185.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 475,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after purchasing an additional 308,372 shares during the period. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $21.37 on Monday. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $865.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phibro Animal Health (PAHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.