Zacks: Analysts Expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to Announce $0.99 EPS

Equities analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on PBH shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 83.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $3,392,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 33.6% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 57,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 46.5% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 71,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 22,538 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PBH traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,704. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.