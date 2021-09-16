Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.33). Aptinyx posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aptinyx.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptinyx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

NASDAQ APTX traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $2.35. 1,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,872. The firm has a market cap of $159.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78. Aptinyx has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 25,963 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 131.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,071,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 259,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 21.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 106,559 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 26.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 94,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptinyx (APTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.