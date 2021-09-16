Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AstroNova.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 1.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AstroNova by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 178,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AstroNova by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in AstroNova by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 485,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 123,537 shares during the period. Juniper Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in AstroNova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,167,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in AstroNova by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 197,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 83,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

ALOT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.97. 7,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,184. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.78.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

