Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to announce sales of $33.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.73 million and the lowest is $32.73 million. Barings BDC posted sales of $16.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 103.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year sales of $130.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.29 million to $131.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $133.08 million, with estimates ranging from $132.73 million to $133.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 117.79% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BBDC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Barings BDC by 11.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Barings BDC by 6.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 92.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 0.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 450,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBDC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.82. 1,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,989. The firm has a market cap of $518.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.25%.

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

