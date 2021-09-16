Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.13. Cutera also reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cutera.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $58.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million.

CUTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 1,000 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,968.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 1,500 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.89 per share, with a total value of $80,835.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $178,815. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cutera by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cutera by 23.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,036 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Cutera by 138.7% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Cutera by 45.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 789,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,719,000 after acquiring an additional 245,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in Cutera during the first quarter worth $9,778,000.

Shares of CUTR opened at $49.52 on Thursday. Cutera has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $60.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.76. The stock has a market cap of $888.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

Read More: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cutera (CUTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.