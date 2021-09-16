Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Brokerages expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) to announce sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.96 billion. CVR Energy posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full year sales of $6.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $7.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $7.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CVR Energy by 2,302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.83. 21,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,534. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $27.02.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

