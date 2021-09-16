Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.37. Fidus Investment reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 97.58%.

Several research firms recently commented on FDUS. Raymond James increased their price target on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Hovde Group upgraded Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.50 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Shares of FDUS stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,881. The firm has a market cap of $427.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.96. Fidus Investment has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average is $16.88.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.58%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,022 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter worth $1,487,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter worth $663,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.21% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

