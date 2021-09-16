Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.13. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hillman Solutions.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN opened at $12.57 on Monday. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

