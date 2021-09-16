Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) to Post $0.88 EPS

Equities analysts expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Masco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.94. Masco posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAS. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

Shares of Masco stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $58.54. The company had a trading volume of 86,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,226. Masco has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Masco by 267.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Masco by 85.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 627.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

