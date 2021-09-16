Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to Announce $0.96 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.00. ServisFirst Bancshares posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.55 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SFBS. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $73.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.57. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $74.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

