Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to report sales of $122.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.70 million and the lowest is $121.14 million. Tivity Health posted sales of $254.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year sales of $479.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $475.55 million to $480.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $540.33 million, with estimates ranging from $508.86 million to $579.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 592.23% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.33 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TVTY. Truist lowered their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.13.

Tivity Health stock opened at $22.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.46. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.39.

In other news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo bought 15,000 shares of Tivity Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $329,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 372,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTY. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 90.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,876,000 after buying an additional 574,801 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,581,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,601,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,343,000 after buying an additional 356,814 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,223,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 47.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after buying an additional 251,076 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

