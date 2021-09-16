Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) to Announce -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.19). Translate Bio posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 226.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $72.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.23 million. Translate Bio had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 17.97%.

TBIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Translate Bio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

In related news, COO Paul D. Burgess sold 71,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $2,729,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ronald C. Renaud, Jr. sold 503,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $19,122,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 604,924 shares of company stock valued at $22,987,112 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBIO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $3,114,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the second quarter worth about $855,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 103.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,225,000 after purchasing an additional 354,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Translate Bio during the second quarter valued at $1,383,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBIO stock remained flat at $$37.36 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,504. Translate Bio has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.44.

Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs. It focuses on developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, MRT5005 is designed for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The company was founded by Arthur M. Krieg and Jeannie T.

