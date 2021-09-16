Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.47. Umpqua posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $320.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.64 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $19.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $20.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average is $18.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Umpqua in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

