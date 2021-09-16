Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.63 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) will post $23.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eargo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.50 million and the highest is $23.76 million. Eargo posted sales of $18.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Eargo will report full year sales of $94.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $94.83 million to $94.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $119.03 million, with estimates ranging from $118.66 million to $119.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 52.33%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eargo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In other Eargo news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Eargo by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Eargo by 466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EAR traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.81. 26,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,191. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.79. Eargo has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $76.75. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $854.08 million and a P/E ratio of -17.10.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

