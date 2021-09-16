Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $756.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to report $756.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $754.50 million to $759.48 million. Rackspace Technology posted sales of $681.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $743.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.93 million.

RXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.12. 1,502,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,253. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion and a PE ratio of -10.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.96. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $26.43.

In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $229,886.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 448.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth $18,253,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

