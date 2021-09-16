Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) to Hold

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ATDRY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 0.79. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

