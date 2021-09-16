Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) to Hold

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

Get Celyad Oncology alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CYAD. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Celyad Oncology from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of CYAD stock opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. Celyad Oncology has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61. The stock has a market cap of $69.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Celyad Oncology stock. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 160,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. Endurant Capital Management LP owned about 1.04% of Celyad Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Celyad Oncology

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celyad Oncology (CYAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celyad Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celyad Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.