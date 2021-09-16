Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) to Sell

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Therapeutics Inc. is a cell therapy company. It involved in developing induced pluripotent stem cell -derived cell therapies in immuno-oncology. Century Therapeutics Inc. is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

NASDAQ:IPSC opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.74. Century Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.92 and a one year high of $32.90.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.53). On average, research analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eli Casdin bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPSC. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $880,000. Institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

