Zacks Investment Research Downgrades POSCO (NYSE:PKX) to Hold

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “POSCO, formerly known as Pohang Iron & Steel Company Ltd., manufactures hot and cold rolled steel products, heavy plate and other steel products for the construction and shipbuilding industries. “

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

POSCO stock opened at $78.21 on Thursday. POSCO has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $92.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that POSCO will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKX. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in POSCO by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 21,640 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in POSCO by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in POSCO by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in POSCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

