Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) to Hold

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TotalEnergies is gaining from new startups, well spread out LNG assets across the globe and expanding upstream portfolio that has exposure to fast-growing hydrocarbon producing regions. The company continues to streamline its portfolio through acquisitions, divestiture of assets and is generating stable cash flows. TotalEnergies is making regular investments to expand renewable operation and strives to achieve net-zero emission by 2050. However, in the past 12 months, shares of TotalEnergies have underperformed the industry. The company’s profitability can be impacted by the fluctuating commodity prices. It remains exposed to acquisition-related risks as these assets contribute a sizeable volume to production. TotalEnergies' operations in some politically-troubled regions and increasing competition might affect profitability.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. TotalEnergies has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $50.41.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $47.05 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,907,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,859,000 after buying an additional 205,200 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 203,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 119.6% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 13,279 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 31.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 751,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,954,000 after buying an additional 177,690 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 13.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

