Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) to Hold

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.16% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Washington Federal have underperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company's efforts to diversify revenues and consistent growth in loan balance are expected to keep supporting financials. Further, given its earnings strength and solid liquidity position, Washington Federal is expected to continue with efficient capital deployment activities. Through this, it will be able to keep enhancing shareholder value. However, the near-zero interest rate environment and no chance of rate hike anytime soon will keep hurting margins, going forward. Also, rising operating expenses (owing to the company’s investments in technology upgrades) remains a major concern.”

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.40. Washington Federal has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $141.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 17.0% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 30,416 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 8.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 56.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Washington Federal by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,785,000 after acquiring an additional 597,517 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

