Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Shares of ACH opened at $22.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.21. Aluminum Co. of China has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 202.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Aluminum Co. of China will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 297.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 59.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

About Aluminum Co. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

