Zacks Investment Research Lowers GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

GCMG stock opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55. GCM Grosvenor has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.06.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 million. Analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GCM Grosvenor by 40.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GCM Grosvenor by 10.2% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 101,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

