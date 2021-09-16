Zacks Investment Research Lowers Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) to Sell

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

ISNPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intesa Sanpaolo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Intesa Sanpaolo stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.97. 62,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,794. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.34. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $18.23.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

