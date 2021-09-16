Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) to Hold

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Affirm Holdings is an emerging growth company. They are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. They believe they can reinvent the payment experience. Their platform is comprised of three core elements: a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AFRM. Bank of America boosted their price target on Affirm from $82.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Affirm from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.21.

AFRM stock opened at $109.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion and a PE ratio of -43.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Affirm has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 60.43% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. The firm had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.39 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,285,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $29,563,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $4,203,000. Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $1,768,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. 36.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

