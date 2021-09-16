Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) to Buy

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.58% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

Shares of FANUY opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.71. Fanuc has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $28.50.

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

