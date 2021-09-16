Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to “Hold”

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.51.

NYSE:HL opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.00, a PEG ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 55,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 32,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

