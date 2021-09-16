Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) to “Buy”

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SCGLY. upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €27.00 ($31.76) to €30.00 ($35.29) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Société Générale Société anonyme presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 5.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

