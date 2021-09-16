Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $96.26

Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €96.26 ($113.25) and traded as high as €97.84 ($115.11). Zalando shares last traded at €94.98 ($111.74), with a volume of 822,315 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion and a PE ratio of 72.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of €96.10 and a 200 day moving average of €91.88.

Zalando Company Profile (ETR:ZAL)

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

