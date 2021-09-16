Zerogoki USD (zUSD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $104,501.00

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Zerogoki USD has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and $104,501.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zerogoki USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001902 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zerogoki USD has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00062975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.83 or 0.00142249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013853 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.68 or 0.00800408 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00047063 BTC.

Zerogoki USD Coin Profile

ZUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,564,578 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Zerogoki USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zerogoki USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zerogoki USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

