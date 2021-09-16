Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 37.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Zillow Group by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in Zillow Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 157,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,265,000 after acquiring an additional 22,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.48.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $92.12 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.11 and a 12 month high of $212.40. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

