ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Achieves Market Cap of $18.95 Million

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $18.95 million and $32,863.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00072906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00122065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.58 or 0.00177150 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,570.84 or 0.07479234 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,723.06 or 0.99957298 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $416.19 or 0.00871722 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002783 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,388,237 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

