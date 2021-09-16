Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ZIX’s earnings. ZIX reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIX will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ZIX.

Get ZIX alerts:

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.35 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 70.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of ZIX in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ZIX by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,937,000 after buying an additional 166,349 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ZIX by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,058,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,514,000 after buying an additional 126,131 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ZIX by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,137,000 after buying an additional 175,720 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ZIX by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,473,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,391,000 after buying an additional 360,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in ZIX by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,397,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,851,000 after buying an additional 124,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. ZIX has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZIX (ZIXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.