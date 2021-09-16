Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,147 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 43.2% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 17,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 694.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 104,578 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the first quarter worth about $1,347,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 80.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 315,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 140,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 18.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,746,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,136,000 after purchasing an additional 578,391 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZGNX. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. Raymond James set a $17.67 price target on Zogenix in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.24.

Shares of ZGNX opened at $14.69 on Thursday. Zogenix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 558.42% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. The business had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zogenix Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

