ZooKeeper Trading Up 2.2% Over Last Week (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and $500,093.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for about $0.0667 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZooKeeper has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00074264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00125240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00186692 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,614.60 or 0.07458525 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,335.99 or 0.99738540 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $431.07 or 0.00889493 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002812 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 49,591,738 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

