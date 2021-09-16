Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

ZURVY stock opened at $43.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.11 and its 200-day moving average is $41.97. The company has a quick ratio of 40.14, a current ratio of 40.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.56. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $44.73.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

