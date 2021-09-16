Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP decreased its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,160,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,053 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Zynga were worth $118,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,831,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,866,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323,580 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,773,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Zynga by 767.3% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,469,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,420,000 after buying an additional 3,069,127 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZNGA. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.06. 128,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,308,602. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.31 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05.

In other Zynga news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,232,194 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $13,233,763.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,236.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 11,319 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $121,113.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,323.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,960,971 shares of company stock worth $32,078,323. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

