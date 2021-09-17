$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for eGain’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.05. eGain reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.19 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 8.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $53,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,297.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $230,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in eGain by 33.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after buying an additional 347,184 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in eGain by 112.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 612,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 324,497 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in eGain by 85.2% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 504,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 232,099 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in eGain by 343.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 163,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in eGain by 218.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 143,427 shares in the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGAN stock opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $352.49 million, a PE ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64. eGain has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $20.88.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

