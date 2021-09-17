-$0.06 EPS Expected for Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). Citius Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 136.3% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 27,265 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $3,433,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 4,548.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 967,819 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 23,633 shares during the last quarter. 17.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXR opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $303.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.55. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $4.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives and cancer care. It is currently advancing three proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; CITI-002, which provides anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and CITI-101, which is a bio-absorbable film impregnated with minocycline and rifampin for reducing acute inflammation and microbial colonization of breast tissue expanders used in breast reconstruction surgeries following mastectomies.

