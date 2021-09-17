$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) This Quarter

Analysts expect FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for FARO Technologies’ earnings. FARO Technologies posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 325%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FARO Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.50 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FARO Technologies.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $82.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.07 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

FARO traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $67.70. 547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,557. FARO Technologies has a 12 month low of $54.89 and a 12 month high of $97.88. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.30 and its 200-day moving average is $77.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $281,599,000 after acquiring an additional 377,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies in the first quarter valued at $522,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

