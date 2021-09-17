$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) This Quarter

Analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) will announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. NETSTREIT reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NETSTREIT.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTST. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 26.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NTST traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $25.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.65 million and a PE ratio of -2,515.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 13.09 and a quick ratio of 13.09. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $26.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.94%.

NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

