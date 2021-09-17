-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for MedAvail’s earnings. MedAvail reported earnings per share of ($0.84) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MedAvail will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.29) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MedAvail.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). MedAvail had a negative net margin of 259.56% and a negative return on equity of 77.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDVL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut shares of MedAvail from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MedAvail from $20.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th.

MDVL stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.70. 3,211,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.06. MedAvail has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86. The company has a market cap of $121.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDVL. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of MedAvail in the 1st quarter valued at $7,205,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of MedAvail by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 116,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 64,091 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of MedAvail in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MedAvail in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MedAvail by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

