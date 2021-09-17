$0.32 EPS Expected for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) to announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PPL’s earnings. PPL posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PPL will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PPL.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC upgraded PPL to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut PPL to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $29.10. 5,115,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,836,760. PPL has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average of $28.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 69.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 547.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 4,285.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

